Penn State student from Parkland, FL talks about shooting that took 17 lives

Friday marked two years since a 19 year old shot and killed seventeen students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Another 17 people were injured by Nikolas Cruz. There were vigils across the nation Friday, including in State College.

There were about 30 people at the State College Borough Municipal building Friday for an emotional vigil. Among the speakers was a current Penn State student who went to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high the day of the shootings.

Alex Wind is a Freshman at Penn State. Two years ago he was a Junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



“I don’t think that anyone should have to hear gunshots in their school,” Wind, said. “That was my first time hearing gunshots and it was while I was learning and I don’t think that’s fair.”

He says he hid in a classroom closet with classmates for two hours until police came. He knew several of the 17 students and staff that were shot and killed.

Wind organized the vigil, he says he wanted to remind people in our area of the victims, these weren’t statistics they’re real people.

“When you put it into perspective, fourteen students, that’s fourteen sets of parents, three adults, that’s more sets of parents, that’s more kids, that’s people that are being impacted by these lives that are being lost,” Wind said.

At the vigil held at the State College Borough building on Friday night, Wind shared comments about each of the lives lost that was followed by a moment of silence and hugs.

Wind is one of the co-founders for the “March for Our Lives” campaign against gun violence.

“Some people will argue that mental health is the issue, however, I believe that if you believe then you need to fight for that,” Wind said.