Penn State starting “Mask Up or Pack Up” Campaign

When the school year starts Penn State students will see “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign messages on social media, and on signs and banners on campus, in State College and in apartment complexes.

Lawrence Lockman with the university says the campaign has one goal.



“To use the power of Communications to help achieve compliance with public health measures like masking up and physical distancing, that are critical to protecting individuals in community health,” Lawrence Lockman, Vice President of Penn State Strategic Communications, said.

The message isn’t just about wearing masks, it also encourages physical distancing and the use of hand sanizter.

Lockman says they found in their testing that two messages resonated with people.



“One is, fear if you will of having to return to a full remote environment, because people haven’t followed the guidance,” Lockman, said.

The other is that the idea that we have to work together to protect the health of those most vulnerable.

Lockman says their studies showed not everyone intends to comply with the health campaign.



“About 1 in 5 students told us in our own survey that they weren’t intending to follow these rules, well there’s policies in place, there are consequences to that, but we’re also going to remind them about why they’re important,” Lockman, said.

He says, there will be increasing consequences if people don’t comply, like not wearing masks, including possible suspension.