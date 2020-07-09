Penn State shows support for international students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is showing support for Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over recent immigration charges.

The Student Exchange and Visitor Program announced that it will no longer give exemptions to students taking a fully remote semester in the fall due to COVID-19.

International students who can’t attend at least one in-person class will have to transfer universities or leave the country.

Penn State President Eric Barron addressed the university’s international students.

