Penn State safety Trent Gordon speaks about family’s athletic history

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Trent Gordon is not a name you might hear about a lot when it comes to Penn State football.

Gordon is trying to compete for playing time right now in a crowded safety room. The Texas native, though, comes from a long line of great athletes in his family. His dad, L.C. Jr., was a two-sport athlete at North Texas, and his grandfather, L.C. Sr., was the first black basketball player at Oklahoma State.

On Thursday, Gordon opened up about what it was like hearing about his grandfather’s experience in college.