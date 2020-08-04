Penn State releases new plans for student move in

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State has released new plans for students moving onto campus for the 2020 fall semester.

The University will stagger move in dates–limiting how many students can move into a dorm each day (while spreading out move in times throughout the day).

First-year students can schedule to move from Monday, August 17th through Thursday, August, 20th.

Upperclassmen can move into their campus dorms beginning Friday August, 21st, through the weekend.

Students must register for a move in time online and are asked to avoid moving in on the same day as their roommate

PSU also asks that a limited number of family members accompany students back to campus.

“We don’t want too many family members to be present, and we’d rather they not linger any longer than necessary. Every time we bring new people into our community, we risk bringing the coronavirus to our community,” said Damon Sims, Penn State Vice President of Student Affairs.

Penn State said families will have 20 minutes to unload cars parked outside of on-campus dorms.

Students are to self-quarantine one week before they return to campus.