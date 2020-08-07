Penn State receives $1.9 million from emergency grant funding

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State will receive $1.9 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to help with public health and safety plans as they prepare to resume in-person instruction.

This funding came from the $28 million in GEER funds that Gov. Wolf dedicated to postsecondary education on Aug. 3.

The GEER funds come from the CARES Act. Pennsylvania received over $104 million in GEER funding.

“Penn State is grateful that Gov. Wolf has committed this funding to help with the safe reopening of postsecondary institutions,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “We have been working tirelessly over many months to put comprehensive safety plans in place for the fall, and these valuable funds will help us to put our plans into action as we look forward to welcoming students, faculty and staff back to our campuses in the coming weeks.”

The distribution of funds was based on federal enrollment data from fall of 2018, including the share of total full-year headcount by sector and the share of Pell Grant recipients by institution, according to the Department of Education.