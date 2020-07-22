Penn State president voices support for masking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Presidents of several universities across Pennsylvania take a stance on masking including the president of Penn State.



Eric Barron said masking is essential to keeping campus safe when students return in the fall and urged social distancing to minimize the virus’ impact.



He also said everyone returning to Penn State’s campus this fall must do their part, adding “If we are to be successful in our plans to return to teaching, learning and working on our campuses this fall each one of us must take actions now, based on science and public health practices, to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”

Barron said that Penn State is finalizing plans to support the critical aspects outlined by Gov. Wolf.

Other universities voicing their support are Temple University and University of Pittsburgh.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Temple University president Dr. Richard M. Englert said. “Temple supports the governor’s efforts to prevent additional spikes in cases and ensure the public’s safety.”