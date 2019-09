A strong second half vaulted Penn State in the latest polls.

The Nittany Lions moved up to 13 in the AP poll and 11 in the Coaches poll after blowing past Buffalo 45-13 Saturday.

Penn State now gets set to host in-state rival Pitt for the last installment of the Keystone Classic for the foreseeable future.

PSU opened up Sunday as a 17 point favorite over the Panthers. The Nittany Lions dominated Pitt in last year’s contest at Heinz Field, 51-6.