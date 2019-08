STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s library expansion project is now finished and ready for students to enjoy.

The fourteen-month construction project replaced the old McKinnon’s Cafe and library space in the Paterno and Pattee libraries, with a new four-story expansion, called Collaboration Commons and Central Atrium.

The new space includes 16 enclosed group study rooms, a one-hundred and seventy five seat multipurpose room, and a 4K interactive touch screen.