Penn State launches investigation after second Zoom bombing

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University experienced its second racially motivated Zoom bombing on Feb. 15, prompting the university to launch an investigation.

“Zoom bombing” is defined as an unwanted, disruptive intrusion on a video-conference call. According to the university, a user logged onto a Zoom call during a Black History Month event dressed up as a police officer. That user reportedly displayed what looked like a firearm.

In late January, Penn State had its first Zoom bombing during a recruitment meeting for Penn State Black Caucus. One user entered the call and began using racial slurs. After the user was removed, 50 more joined the call and began to do the same.

The university is launching an investigation on both incidents, believing they are racially motivated and targeted.

State College Borough Council President, Jesse Barlow, and State College Mayor Ronald L. Filippelli released the following statement:

The State College Borough is a welcoming community where diversity is honored and celebrated. We are disgusted by the continued racist attacks on our community. State College is a progressive and caring community that strives to ensure everyone has a voice. These continued actions by hateful individuals are unacceptable and go against the vision we are working towards as a community. We want to offer our deepest sympathies to those that have been impacted by these horrendous events. If you’re able, please support Penn State’s Black Caucus via their website. Jesse Barlow and Ronald L. Filippelli

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact university police at (814) 863-1111.