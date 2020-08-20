Penn State Interfraternity Council Cleans Houses for Student’s Arrival

The Penn State Interfraternity Council has been planning for this week for months.

It will be a different experience for fraternity brothers and sorority sisters with new house rules and safety precautions.

The Interfraternity Council, or “IFC” at Penn State made sure parents were aware of their new safety precautions in the fraternity houses to keep students healthy.

“Some of these precautions and policies do include things ranging from limited house capacity, socially and physically, distancing measures, enforcing mask wearing, when especially, physically distancing is impossible for the residents,” Nate Brodsky, President for the Penn State Interfraternity Council, said.

Brodsky says most if not all fraternities have a weekly cleaning schedule with third party cleaners.

Some chapters offer food services, that process will change too.

“Those food services are kind of taking a different approach now, there’s a lot of adjustments, such as ya know to go orders. I know some houses came up with the idea of this delivery system,” Brodksy, said.

If a student in a fraternity house gets COVID Brodsky says they’ll follow penn state rules and quarantine in the Eastview Terrace Residence Hall Complex.

The IFC plans to buy 7,000 masks, 100 sanitizing stations, and thermometers to check the temperature of all brothers in a house.