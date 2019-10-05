Penn State Homecoming impact on business

Bruglar, owner of Appalachian Outdoors, tells us it’s the one and only weekend a lot of alumni choose to come back.

Bruglar says even if his store doesn’t get more traffic from visitors during homecoming the extra people and money coming into the area benefits local workers.

He says when the local workers have extra money they are more likely to shop at local businesses like his own.

“The servers downtown, people working in the hospitality business, the hotels, it’s just everybody’s busier and there’s more money being made and those people are probably going to spend a portion of that money locally in the few weeks,” Geoff Brugler, Owner for Appalachian Outdoors, said.

He says homecoming and football weekends in general have an impact on shops for as far away as thirty miles from University Park.

Today is also first Friday. Where Appalachian Outdoors and other stores are welcoming folks, giving out free coffee and other perks.