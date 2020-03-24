Penn State Health closes some State College Medical Centers

Breaking News
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–Penn State Health announced they are temporarily closing some outpatient sites in State College.

This includes medical centers on Colonnade Way, Rolling Ridge Drive, The Benner Pike, and a Wellness Center on Penn State Main Campus.

Patients and employees are being redirected to medical centers on Park Avenue.

Saturday, Penn State Health announced that an employee, at an unnamed location, was exposed (through a family member) to Covid-19. This employee was sent home.

Penn State Health recommended that a small number of patients who interacted with the staff member should self-quarantine.

