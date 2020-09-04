Penn State gets money to start “Pennsylvania Agriculture Center of Excellence”

The Penn State Small Business Development Center is starting a “Pennsylvania Agriculture Center of Excellence”.

They received $325,000 in Cares Act funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The money will help Pennsylvania agriculture businesses sustain operations and stabilize food supply chains in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center also will provide resources for small agricultural businesses to protect their workplaces, employees and customers.

Also, business development specialists at the center will work with producers and their supply chain partners to access and apply for federal paycheck protection program loans.