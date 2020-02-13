Penn State Football Traffic Update

Last Fall was the first season the new Penn State football parking plan was used on gamedays in State College.

Wednesday night, the township manager presented data from the North traffic zone at the Patton Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

He says traffic on gamedays last year in the north zone was a little less than it is on a normal workday.

They did get backups in traffic though at the intersection of Fox Hollow Road and Toftrees Avenue, but moving the parking pass checkpoint should alleviate that problem.

“We’re suggesting to Penn State, moving that checkpoint, from the intersection of Fox Hollow and Toftrees, down Fox Hollow to a point a lot closer to the stadium,” Douglas Erickson, Manager for Patton Township, said. “I think they could do somewhere where I-99 goes over Fox Hollow Road.”

Erickson says Penn State has also asked the township if they have room for more parking spots.

The township says can jump from the 2,400 parking spots in that section to 3,500 parking spots