UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Most Penn State football players returned to campus last week, and instead of reporting to the weight room, they were told to quarantine.

Instead of conditioning tests, they were subjected to COVID-19 tests. Thus is how teams are prepping for college football in 2020. The Nittany Lions are set to begin voluntary workouts Monday, but players aren’t sure what to expect, but they know, at least, it won’t be like years past.