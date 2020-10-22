Penn State encouraging COVID-19 testing before going home for winter break

by: WTAJ Staff

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is encouraging its students to be tested for COVID-19 before they leave at the end of the fall semester.

The university is not requiring students to be tested. They will have the opportunity to book a test for the week before Thanksgiving.

Students at Penn State branch campuses will have a three-day window for the opportunity to be tested the week before leaving.

The final day of in-person classes is Nov. 20. Students will return home for Thanksgiving and will stay at home for the rest of the semester, including finals week.

