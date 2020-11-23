DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois is encouraging the community to show their support for an upcoming virtual 5k run.
DuBois will compete against several other Penn State campuses to see which can raise the most support for campus initiatives. Starting Nov. 27, you can make a gift to support scholarships and food pantries and complete a 5k leading up to Dec. 18.
Share a photo of your race on social media by using the hashtag #PSURoar and #Run2020.
Penn State DuBois hosts virtual 5k
