Penn State Competing with Ohion State in student food challenege

This week Penn State is taking on Ohio State not just in football, but also for the “Tackle Hunger: Food Challenge”.

Each university is working to raise more money for their own food pantry than the other school.

The Lion’s Pantry at Penn State says sixty students a week use their pantry to for groceries.

“Food insecurity tends to be an unseen or untalked about issue, especially surrounding college students, because people tend to think, you know, if students have enough money to go to college then they should be able to afford meals, unfortunately that’s not the case,” Sayre Bradley, President for the Lion’ Pantry, said

The competition ends Saturday at 11:59 P.M.

To find out how you can give, you can go to:

https://app.mobilecause.com/npo/Tackle%20Hunger