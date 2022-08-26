HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Can COVID-19 trigger early dementia? Penn State Hershey researchers are currently trying to find out.

As people get older, dementia becomes a growing health problem within that population. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine believe there could be a correlation with COVID-19.

“We predict the COVID-19 infection well as a whole group propel the cognitive decline faster than those that don’t,” Professor Xuemei Huang said

The current hypothesis is yet to be backed by research, but COVID-19 patients often report neurological issues such as memory loss.

“The first problem with Parkinson’s is a sense of smell. So when COVID-19 hit a lot of people complained that they lost their sense of smell and people said could that be the start of that,” Huang said

Dr. Huang says this may only be the beginning.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Our question is more kind of thinking not only that people can have a COVID-19 infection, but who recovers and who doesn’t recover,” said Huang said

The medical team collects all types of information from COVID-19 infection history and medical history.