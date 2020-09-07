Penn State breaks tradition, holds classes on Labor Day… here’s why

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Labor Day is traditionally a time when students across Central Pennsylvania are given a day off of school.

But in 2020, Penn State broke its tradition of giving students off on the Federal Holiday, citing Coronavirus concerns.

Why?

The University does not want to give students a three-day weekend to go home or throw large parties–feeling both of these actions will further spread Covid-19 across the country and community.

Instead Penn State held classes Monday in hopes of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

More on the story is below:

On a typical Labor Day, there’s little to no activity on Penn State’s campus. But, in 2020, Labor Day was just another day of classes.

“It’s like any other Monday,” said Penn State Junior Katherine Seikel.

The university’s rationale behind holding class on Labor Day is to stop students from going home or partying over the weekend… but students WTAJ spoke with feel PSU’s plan did not do much to ensure students were in class.

“I think some people just went home anyways since it’s usually a three day weekend,” said PSU student Flora Wu.

Seikel added: “With most classes online, a lot of students still could’ve gone home… they could’ve watched their classes from home.”

In regard to partying, she said “I feel like it’s been out of the control this past weekend.”

Seikel said compared to Labor Day weekend in 2019, the party scene in 2020 was pretty much the same.

“I went downtown Saturday night to run some errands. At 8:00 p.m. it still looked like a typical night in Downtown State College,” she said.

Seikel did acknowledge that most students were (and still are) wearing masks, but said that many gatherings include more than 25 people (the CDC’s max recommendation for indoor gatherings). A State College Borough Ordinance caps indoor gatherings at 10 people (and allows violators to be fined $300).

“We’re just waiting for the shoe to drop,” Seikel said.

She feels it’s inevitable that PSU classes will move fully online fairly soon–especially after hearing one professor’s message to her class Monday

“He said I’m not sure I’m gonna see you guys on Friday,” Seikel said.

If classes were moved online, there’s concern that students will return home– something Dr. Antony Fauci said will only worsen the spread of Covid-19, with students potentially bringing the virus back to their hometowns.

“I’m from Chicago, that’s a long trip and I have to drive home. If I’ve been exposed here, then I’m exposing people along the way and then my parents. I think you’re putting a lot of other populations at risk rather than keeping all the students here. The student body isn’t a very high risk population–but the people at home like parents and family are probably more at risk,” Seikel said.

Students told WTAJ they feel the best way to keep their peers from going home (if PSU goes remote) is creating a hybrid class structure. Under this structure, most classes would be online, but some in-person class requirements would continue. Students said placing these classes outdoors on campus would help ensure social distancing and safety.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university will look at their Tuesday Covid-19 data to potentially determine if classes should temporarily or permanently move online.