CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Calling all ice cream lovers! Penn State Berkey Creamery’s annual Flavor Madness contest is back!

From March 15 through April 9, 16 of the creamery’s top flavors will go head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament.

Each week participants can cast their votes for their favorite, for a chance to win a free six-pint shipment of ice cream to their door.

If you’d like to vote, click here.