Penn State Berkey Creamery Reopens Retail Store

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Monday, the Penn State Berkey Creamery reopened the doors to its retail store.

The creamery will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Made-to-order ice cream cones, bowls, milkshakes, and floats are currently not available.

A maximum of 10 people are allowed inside the store and all customers must wear a mask to enter.

No seating is available inside.

The creamery’s curbside pickup service will continue.

A full list of the creamery’s reopening guidelines is available here.