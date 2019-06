STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was “Random acts of Climbness” day as Penn State Basketball worked to give back to the community.

In the spirit of helping others, Penn State Basketball Head Coach Patrick Chambers decided to pay off some parking tickets.

The program was created by the Penn State Men’s Basketball team to encourage people to help out their community.

The acts performed by the team always meet two requirements, making people smile and being completely random.