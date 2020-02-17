Penn State Altoona celebrates African-American literature

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona students and local residents

are celebrating African-American literature with a ‘Read In’ and dinner.

The National African American Read-In was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers and English. Their goal is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month.

From Sunday, February 16th to Monday, February 17th Penn State Altoona is hosting a ‘Read-In’ reading marathon with guest speakers, performances, authors and educators.

Attendance is free, but requires an RSVP.

More information can be found here.