BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- A total of 9 Penn-Mont students were presented awards for their artistic work highlighting the environment as they competed in a poster contest for the Blair County Conservation District. This years’ theme is about healthy soil, it’s something the students study within the academy’s curriculum.

Lead Teacher, Samantha Willet says the students are passionate about the environment, and making the posters was an opportunity to show that, “I think it’s important, because in general, we want to make sure we’re taking care of our environment, and that’s something that the conservation district is doing, and the more we can get that out to families around us, what they’re doing to keep our local area thriving is great,” Willett said.

A number of participating vendors were on hand in support of Earth Day and Penn-Mont Academy’s event.