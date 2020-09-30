Penn Lincoln Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District reports that a student in Penn Lincoln Elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 29.

According to the school district, the class remained at home Wednesday, and the Department of Health was contacted. The classroom and common areas of the building were fully sanitized and disinfected.

The school district says that the Dept. of Health investigated and determined that the class can return to school on Thursday, October 1 and all other students and staff can proceed with their current activities within the building.