Penn Highlands to open Covid-19 vaccine scheduling for 1A group next week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare was one of the first health systems in the country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Since then, they’ve been able to administer approximately 23,000 first and second doses to the community.

Each week the hospital receives 1,500 doses, but as of the last two weeks, we’re told the quantities have been even higher allowing them to hold more clinics.

Even with the news of the states Moderna vaccine mix-up, Penn Highlands says they don’t see it affecting their distribution plan too much.

“We are well aware of this announcement. We immediately froze all first dose clinics where we were providing Moderna to save it for second dose clinics. We believe we have enough in reserve for those folks who received the first dose of Moderna and need a second dose,” said Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.

Starting next week the health system will be opening Covid-19 vaccine scheduling to all those who fall under category 1A.