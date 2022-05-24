STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, representatives from Penn Highlands Healthcare broke ground on a new healthcare building that will be located in State College.

The $70 million, technologically advanced hospital and medical office were described as “patient-centric” healthcare buildings.

CEO Steven Fontaine said Penn Highlands State College will offer similar services to other hospitals in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

“This is an exciting day for Penn Highlands Healthcare and the State College community,” Fontaine said. “Although there are eight hospitals in our health system, this marks the first one that we are designing and building to our specifications.”

Penn Highlands State College will offer:

Patient-centric design and atmosphere.

One of the most technologically advanced hospitals in the region.

Innovative therapies for advanced care.

Outstanding amenities for convenience and comfort.

World-class Emergency Department with 10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room for prompt assessment and expert care.

State-of-the art Surgical Department with three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room

18 modern, private inpatient rooms

Medical Imaging Department that utilizes the latest technology for the sharpest images

Pulmonary Function Lab for expert screening, diagnosis and treatment.

State College Medical Office Building will offer:

A QCare Walk-in Clinic providing expert care for infants to seniors.

Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center

Cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach.

Nationally respected oncologists.

Multidisciplinary care including advanced medical oncology/infusion services.

State-of-the art radiation services.

Technologically advanced linear accelerator for precision accuracy.

Skilled and compassionate family medicine, pediatric and specialty care physicians.

Life’s Journey OB/GYN Services providing care for every stage of a woman’s life.

Women’s Medical Imaging staffed by professionals who understand a woman’s special needs.

Penn Highlands Lung Center providing advanced screenings, diagnostics and treatments.

Penn Highlands Heart Center offering specialized heart care close to home.

Laboratory Services for quick, convenient and accurate diagnosis.

Retail pharmacy with convenient drive-thru service.

“By building this technically advanced hospital and medical office building for outpatient care in State College, we’re providing the people in Centre County, and surrounding areas, with convenient and innovative care delivered by skilled and compassionate Penn Highlands medical professionals,” said Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.

The hospital and medical office building are on track to be completed in spring 2024.