Penn Highlands Community College to distribute COVID-19 relief funds

The Penn Highlands Community College will distribute more COVID-19 funds to students.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn Highlands Community College received an additional $1.8 million dollars for direct student aid through the American Rescue Plan Act.

All enrolled for-credit students are eligible for COVID-19 relief payments with no requirement for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) awards. Special consideration will be awarded to Pell Grant eligible recipients.

Penn Highlands will disperse the additional relief funds to enrolled students for Summer 2021, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

The number of funds rewarded to students will depend on the funding calculator, different for each student.