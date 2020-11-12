Penn Highlands Community College launches esports program

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College has announced the launch of an esports program for January of 2021.

The new program, “Black Bear Esports Gaming” is co-ed and will play under the National Junior College Athletic Association esports (NJCAAE).

According to Penn Highlands, they will be providing student-athletes unlimited access to games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League and FIFA 20.

“The major benefit of eSports is that it will bring together students who have a shared passion in something that they may not have realized before,” said Sue Brugh, Director of Student Activities and Athletics. “Our student-athlete gamers will have to communicate in new ways as they work out strategies and resolve conflicts on various gaming platforms.”