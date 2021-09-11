Penn Cambria pushes past Bishop McCort in week 3 of high school football

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 28-3 in Week 3 of Sportsbeat's Game of the Week.

Richland hit the ground running with a 31-yard touchdown from Grayden Lewis. They led 7-0 with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter and secured their lead for the rest of the game. The Rams answered again in the second quarter with a quarterback keep from Kellan Stahl, extending the lead to 14-0.