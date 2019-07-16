Penelec announces a planned power outage

(WTAJ) — Penelec announced today that a six-hour planned power outage will take place in multiple counties on Tuesday, July 16th, to make repairs and upgrades to their facilities in the Vail Substation to enhanced circuit reliability for their customers.

The outage will affect customers on numerous streets in and around East 14th, 15th, and 16th streets. Old Route 220, Routes 22, 220, 350, 405, 518, 858, 4037, and 7032 in the towns of Tyrone and Warriors Mark, Pa.

The planned outage will last from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.