Pending home sales on the rise

(WTAJ) — It’s a good sign for the housing market, the National Association of Realtors reports that pending home sales rose in June for the second straight month.

Contract activity went up in all four major regions, with the west seeing the greatest increase.

The pending home sales index climbed 2.8%.

Year-over-year contract signings were also up, increasing 1.6%.

That broke a 17-month streak of annual decreases.

National Association of Realtors’ Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said he believes it is the beginning of a positive home sale trend.