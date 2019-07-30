Pence heads to Pennsylvania again to tout trade pact

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Federalist Society meeting in Philadelphia and said, ‘I have full confidence that Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed.’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making his second visit in two months to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to urge Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.



Pence’s planned Thursday visit is to a crane manufacturing facility in southern Pennsylvania, a few miles from the Maryland border.

The visit comes as House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer report progress toward a deal that would clear the way for Congress to approve Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence visited a York-based robotics maker in June and predicted the trade pact would boost America’s manufacturing sector.

Trump’s campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton.