PEMA provides additional information on Covid-19 vaccine rollout for educators and support staff

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency provided new information surrounding the governor’s special initiative to get students back into the classroom as safe and quickly as possible with the help of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to PEMA, the majority of the clinics which are set to begin next week, will be able to provide up to 500 vaccinations a day.

IU regions with higher amounts of teachers and support staff will be able to administer up to 1000 a day.

PEMA says the clinics will take place on weekdays and weekends to accommodate work and personal schedules.

“Each school will be provided with a specific schedule of available appointments so their educators and support staff can schedule appointments. All appointments will be scheduled using an online scheduling tool which will make it easier to regulate the flow of individuals through the clinic to provide for maximum efficiency,” said PEMA’s Director, Randy Padfield.

Padfield says they anticipate most sites will be completed administering the vaccine in 8 to 10 days.