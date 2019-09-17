Peloton sued over music rights

Boutique fitness brand Peloton is being sued for $300 million over song rights.
They allegedly stole more than 2000 songs for their virtual fitness classes.
The lawsuit was filed by the National Music Publisher’s Association, which initially filed a $150-million suit but has since doubled the damages it’s seeking.
Peloton previously responded saying that it quote “has great respect for songwriters and artists” and has a licensing system that supports its partnerships.
Artists involved include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran.