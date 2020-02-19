Peeps marshmallows release new flavors

(CNN) — For those of you who love “Peeps” marshmallows, there will soon be a lot more of them to love.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for the company as they show off five new flavors today, including root beer float, fruit loops, hot tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge and chocolate pudding bunnies.

But it doesn’t stop there, Kellogg’s is making Peeps cereal again, and international delight will put out peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.

Love ’em or hate ’em Peeps are popular.