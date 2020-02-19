Peeps marshmallows release new flavors

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — For those of you who love “Peeps” marshmallows, there will soon be a lot more of them to love.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for the company as they show off five new flavors today, including root beer float, fruit loops, hot tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge and chocolate pudding bunnies.

But it doesn’t stop there, Kellogg’s is making Peeps cereal again, and international delight will put out peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.

Love ’em or hate ’em Peeps are popular.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss