Pedestrian killed after struck by truck in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a truck in the Breezewood area of Bedford County over the weekend.

State Police out of Bedford report that 75-year-old Marshall Thompson, of Breezewood, was killed after stepping out into the road at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Breezewood Road on Friday, July 30 just before 10:30 p.m.

The driver, in a Ford F-150, was approaching the intersection when Thompson walked onto the road and into the path of the truck.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bedford County Deputy Coroner.