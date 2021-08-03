Pedestrian killed after struck by truck in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a truck in the Breezewood area of Bedford County over the weekend.
State Police out of Bedford report that 75-year-old Marshall Thompson, of Breezewood, was killed after stepping out into the road at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Breezewood Road on Friday, July 30 just before 10:30 p.m.
The driver, in a Ford F-150, was approaching the intersection when Thompson walked onto the road and into the path of the truck.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bedford County Deputy Coroner.
