ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona has announced the 12th Street pedestrian bridge will close for weatherproofing on Monday, September 23.

Pedestrians are asked to use the 13th Street bridge while the work is being done. The city says that bridge will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The project is expected to last for about two weeks.