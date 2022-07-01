CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County.

The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough Stonycreek and Richland townships.

Beginning Thursday, July 7, the contractor will begin milling operations along Route 3016 (Bedford Street/Scalp Avenue), followed by Route 3018 (Bedford Street) and Route 756 (Bedford Street). Once milling operations are complete paving will take place followed by final line painting. Daily delays are likely while these operations take place.

Also, traffic signal upgrades will continue taking place between Penrod Street and Bel Air Plaza along Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street and Belmont Street.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and delays are likely. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to use caution driving through the work area. All work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project included adding a two-way center turn lane, and the replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps have also been added.

The contractor for the project is Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington.