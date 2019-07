PATTON BOROUGH, CAMBRIA CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Patton Borough, Cambria County are under a boil water advisory.

According to the D.E.P., the water qaulity didn’t meet safe standards due to a breakdown in treatment.

We’re told it could contain disease-causing organisms and bacteria.

Residents and customers that use the Patton Borough Water Department should boil their water for at least a minute before use — or use bottled water until further notice.