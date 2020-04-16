Paterno, Chambers give to students impacted from shutdown

This week Sue Paterno, widow of former Penn State Football coach, Joe Paterno, donated $50,000 to the student care and advocacy emergency fund and $50,000 to the Lion’s food Pantry.

“I know a lot about students and their situations,” Paterno, said. “I thought, we might lose a lot, because number one, they can’t get the part-time jobs they’ve always had or a job all Summer and perhaps their parents will not have the funds to send them back.”

Penn State Men’s Basketball Coach, Pat Chambers, was inspired by sue to give, and wants to give back to the baskeball team’s “Sixth Man”.

“This is just another way to say “Hey, we got your back, you come to our games, we appreciate that, we got your back, and this is what we’re gonna’ do for you, we’re gonna’ give back to you now, you know to help you pay for a bill or your education,” Chambers, said.

Sarah Hohman with the Lion’s Pantry says even with most students away, the demand for food is just as high as before the shutdown.

Some weeks, even higher.

But giving is down.

She says right now monetary donations will help.

“It’s not quite as easy logistically to hold a food drive and drop off physical donations to the pantry,” Hohman, said.

Sue says together we can help students, through this time.

“What I would really like is for everybody to jump on the band wagon and really save our students, give them the life they should have, because we’re gonna’ need them down the road,” Paterno, said.