Pastor says he’ll turn away churchgoers who wear masks

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTAJ) — One pastor in Tennessee tells churchgoers that they will be turned away for wearing a mask calling the Delta variant “nonsense.”

Pastor Greg Locke of the Global Vision Bible Church near Nashville has been outspoken about the pandemic calling a it “hoax” and claiming that his congregation has only continued to grow.

“People keep coming so we are just going to keep making the tent bigger and bigger and bigger,” says Locke.

Last Sunday, the pastor made the announcement to the congregation during his sermon. “Don’t believe this Delta variant nonsense….stop it! I know right wing, I don’t care..if they go round two and you start wearing all these masks and all this nonsense I’ll ask you to leave – I will ask you to leave. I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church if you want to social distance go to First Baptist Church but don’t come to this one. I’m done with it, I said I’m done with it,” says Locke.

The church says they will be installing mask free zone signs throughout the church amid a surge in COVID cases.

The additions added will be able to hold around 3,000 people. Locke says people are looking for places of worship that offer bold leadership.