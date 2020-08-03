Parkside Community Center offers curbside pickup meals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County residents still have a chance to grab curbside meals this week at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois.



Meals cost $6 and will be for takeout only. Pickup is from Aug. 3-7 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The menu for the week is as follows:

Aug. 3 – Cold cut sub, potato chips, pickle, fruit

– Cold cut sub, potato chips, pickle, fruit Aug. 4 – Ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit

– Ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit Aug. 5 – Pigs in a blanket casserole, fruit

– Pigs in a blanket casserole, fruit Aug. 6 – Goulash, tossed salad, dessert

– Goulash, tossed salad, dessert Aug. 7 – Pork/smoked sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit

Anyone who would like a meal is advised to call in advance for orders at 814-371-4000.