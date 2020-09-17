Parish employee tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee of Saint Benedict Parish in Johnstown has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

According to the Diocese, the employee is under quarantine for two weeks and the Saint Benedict church building is currently closed to the public.

Public mass will resume on Sept. 18 at 12:05 p.m and weekend mass will be celebrated as usual.

The Diocese said that anyone who feels uncomfortable visiting the parish at this time should be reminded that Bishop Mark Bartchak has waived the obligation to attend Sunday mass until further notice.