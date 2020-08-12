Parents talk to Bellefonte Area School Board about mascot

Community members in bellefonte weighed in at the school district’s meeting tonight — on whether or not their mascot should change.

A group of alumni started petitioning in june for the district to remove the red raider.

Since then — more than four thousand people have signed two separate peititions on change.Org to either change or keep the mascot.

“My Grandma told that Bllefonte being called the Red Raiders is showing Pride and honor to the Native Americans, always be proud of that, you have Native American blood in your family line,” Brenda Reichert, Parent, from Bellefonte, said.



“This board has already been presented with the findings of numerous scientific studies, not my opinion, not your opinion, scientific studies, detailing the very real psycho social harm exacerbated by these mascots, depression, suicide, substance abuse, racially motivated violence,” Patrick Norris Parent, from Bellefonte, said.

The school board did not comment on any actions related to the issue at the meeting.