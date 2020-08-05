Parents react to governers PIAA spectator rules

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Don Yee, one of sports’ most influential agents, Tom Brady is one of his clients, has teamed with former ESPN and NFL Network executive Jamie Hemann to develop HUB Football. The concept is simple, though the implementation could be very complex: It will provide opportunities for college players and street free agents to be seen in action by NFL teams. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Parents might miss out on watching from the stands as their kids score touchdowns and goals this upcoming season. That’s because Governer Wolf’s mandate eliminates spectators in the stands due to COVID-19.

We spoke to a handful of parents who say they love seeing their kids out on the field and it’s more important to be there, cheering them on than some may realize.

Ian Dipangrazio is a senior linebacker at Hollidaysburg Area High School and this is his last year playing football. He says “I want my parents to be there, they supported me throughout my whole football career. I like to know someone is there in case I get hurt or see me make a big play.”

Hollidaysburg girls soccer coach, Matt Stoehr says as a parent himself, he wants family and friends to be safe about it if they are allowed back on the sidelines.

Stoehr says “if its done responsibly, I think parents can distance themselves enough so they can watch their kids play.”

About 66 PA Republican House members are against Governor Wolf’s idea of keeping stands empty.

House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, Jason Gottesman says “it makes absolutely no sense that the Governor and the Secretary of Health cannot find some sort of an accomodation for parents at the very minimum when they’ve allowed hundreds of people to gather in mega retailers and other establishments.”

As things change over the next few weeks, many PIAA sports fans are hoping the fans can return to the stands.

Gottesman says the PIAA is having a meeting later this month to discuss what policies they’ll follow.