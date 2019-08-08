Parents accused of abuse

A Centre County couple is going to trial after being accused of neglecting and abusing 2 children.

According to the Centre Daily Times, reports had been coming in since 2018 of both children being nutritionally neglected by the parents.

23-year-old Garrett Gunsallus, was also accused of bruising and neglecting an infant as well as giving his toddler a bottle of beer mixed with formula.

Garrett will face one felony count of child endangerment and a charge of simple assault.

The district judge dismissed the second count of endangerment against Garrett, for the children’s fluctuating weight.

The mother, 30-year-old, Ashley Gunsallus, is going to trial for 1 felony count of child endangerment.