CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials gathered today in State College to announce the formation of a new coalition dedicated to granting second chances.

The Pardon Project of Centre County will train volunteers to assist community members with pardon applications after completing criminal sentences.

The coalition is made up of Centre County residents, neighbors, lawyers, officials and agencies.

The project has been in the works for the past year.

“What these folks are doing here today, it’s giving those folks not just a second chance, but it’s giving the ability at life,” said Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre). “That right that every one of us have to go out and have a good job, live in a nice neighborhood, and have those types of things in your life that are important.”

The program is a part of a state-wide initiative and will be accepting potential coaches for training. More information can be found on The Pardon Project of Centre County’s website.